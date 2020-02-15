 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Dubai Tennis Championships: Kim Clijsters Faces Tough Return Against Kiki Bertens

Updated: 15 February 2020 22:40 IST

Kim Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, has not competed on Tour since the 2012 US Open.

Dubai Tennis Championships: Kim Clijsters Faces Tough Return Against Kiki Bertens
Kim Clijsters is starting her second comeback to professional tennis in Dubai next week. © AFP

Kim Clijsters, 36, who is starting her second comeback to professional tennis in Dubai next week, will not have an easy return, as she was handed a first-round tie against world number eight Kiki Bertens in Saturday's draw. Clijsters, a Belgian mother-of-three, joked in Dubai that she was not receiving the full support of her family. "My son Jack is hoping I'll lose early, so I'll be home soon," she told Belgian media. Bertens, 28, said earlier this year in a column for the BBC that "although I never really enjoyed watching tennis when I was young, Kim Clijsters was my role model".

"I think it would be nice if I could play against her one day. I don't know how I'd feel if that happened, but of course I'd want to beat her," the Dutch player continued. 

Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, has not competed on Tour since the 2012 US Open.

She retired for the first time in May 2007 and returned in August 2009 after the birth of her first child Jada. She went on to reclaim the number one ranking and win three more majors. Since retiring for a second time she has had sons, Jack and Blake.

She had initially scheduled her comeback for January to compete in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which she won in 2011.

But a knee injury forced her to change plans. She said that her first tournament would be in Monterrey, Mexico in March before bringing the date forward to the hard-court tournament in Dubai.

"There have been a few bumps but looking forward to returning to the match court," she tweeted.

She told Belgian media this week that "things were going well in training" but added "I need matches the most".

The tennis world in general has welcomed Clijsters' return, even though in Belgium, some people are questioning her ability to return to the top level. 

"After so many years, it's the explosiveness that's the hardest to catch up with," said compatriot Justine Henin, who won seven Grand Slam titles.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kim Clijsters Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kim Clijsters is starting her second comeback to professional tennis
  • She will face world number 8 Kiki Bertens in Saturday's draw in Dubai
  • The tennis world in general has welcomed Clijsters' return
Related Articles
Motherhood Helps Serena Williams Reach Brink Of History As 38 Looms
Motherhood Helps Serena Williams Reach Brink Of History As 38 Looms
Sania Mirza Shares Son Izhaans Smiling Picture On Instagram
Sania Mirza Shares Son Izhaan's Smiling Picture On Instagram
Sania Mirza Hits The Gym For First Time After Having A Baby, Says She Was "Like A Kid In Candy Shop"
Sania Mirza Hits The Gym For First Time After Having A Baby, Says She Was "Like A Kid In Candy Shop"
Wimbledon 2017: Kim Clijsters Makes Male Fan Put On White Skirt
Wimbledon 2017: Kim Clijsters Makes Male Fan Put On White Skirt
Roger Federer stunned by Lleyton Hewitt in Brisbane International final
Roger Federer stunned by Lleyton Hewitt in Brisbane International final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.