Denis Shapovalov Disqualified From Davis Cup Match For Hitting Umpire In Face With Ball

In a bizarre incident that left tennis fans shell-shocked worldwide, Canada's rising star Denis Shapovalov was disqualified from his Davis Cup match against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain for inadvertently smashing a ball into the chair umpire's face. After losing a point, Shapovalov, 17, blasted the ball in frustration towards the crowd but had to look on in horror as the ball struck French official Arnaud Gabas flush in the face, badly bruising his eye. This resulted in a default for Team Canada, sending Britain into the quarterfinals where they will face France.

The Canadian teenager had lost the first two sets against Edmund in the fifth and deciding rubber when he blasted the ball away in frustration at 1-2 down in the third set.

Fans, officials and players in the stadium were left stunned by the incident as as Shapovalov rushed to check on Gabas' welfare. The French umpire clutched his face in pain and held his hands to his left eye.

A member of Canada's Davis Cup team rushed and fetched an ice pack for Gabas. For the youngster, it was a tough lesson to learn as he sat tearful in his chair while Gabas was sent to the Ottawa General Hospital for treatment.

International Tennis Federation spokesperson said Gabas had "swelling and bruising to his left eye".

Chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has bruising & swelling of the left eye. He is going to Ottawa General Hospital for precautionary evaluation (1/2) — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 5, 2017

No one is nicer or carries themselves better for a 17 y/o than Shapovalov. Everyone can see that today was an accident. Can happen to anyone — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) February 5, 2017

"There's always a lesson to be learned from the good moments and the worst moments. If he wants to compete at this level he has to keep it together," said Canada skipper Martin Laurendeau.

"Emotional control is the biggest factor in this game. He must learn the lesson and hope it serves him in the rest of his career."

"It is a surprise what happened at the end there and it is a shame," Britain's captain Leon Smith told the BBC.

But Kyle, from what we saw on Friday to today, was fantastic. How he prepared, how he took command, his unbelievable serving and he kept pressure on the turns. It was a great performance."