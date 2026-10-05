Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the final of the Japan Open on Monday after securing a hard-fought 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 victory over fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar in Tokyo. The world No. 3 clinched the win despite struggling with errors, particularly towards the end of the first set, while his 49th-ranked opponent put up a brave fight. Alcaraz unleashed a barrage of big serves and aggressive returns to keep Munar off-balance and pinned behind the baseline, occasionally mixing in delicate drop shots that wowed the packed crowd at the Ariake Colosseum.

Munar maintained his composure to stay competitive, especially late in the opening set, as Alcaraz hit shots wide and long and racked up four double faults in that set alone.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz kept the pressure on his opponent, peppering him with precise forehands, crisp volleys and drop shots, breaking Munar's serve in the first, third and ninth games of the second set.

Alcaraz dominated the final set, wrapping up the match in two hours and 31 minutes.

In the final, Alcaraz will face either Jiri Lehecka of Czechia or Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, who are set to square off in the other semi-final later on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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