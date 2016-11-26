 
Davis Cup Final: Croatia Win Doubles Tie to Take 2-1 Lead vs Argentina

Updated: 26 November 2016 23:29 IST

Croatia are just a win away from lifting the Davis Cup 2016 title, after taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of their victory in Saturday's doubles match

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig sealed victory in the doubles match in straight sets. © AFP

Zagreb:

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig beat Argentine pair Juan Martin del Potro and Leonardo Mayer 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4, 6-3 in Saturday's doubles to put Croatia 2-1 up in the Davis Cup final.

Former US Open champion Cilic gave Croatia the upper hand by winning Friday's opening singles rubber against Federico Delbonis before Del Potro levelled for Argentina with a four-set win over Ivo Karlovic. 

Both Cilic and Del Potro were drafted in for Saturday's doubles with the former teaming up with Dodig to claim the first two sets in a tie-break before wrapping up victory after Mayer dropped serve at 3-2 down in the third. 

Olympic silver medallist Del Potro, who has bounced back after two injury-ravaged seasons, must beat sixth-ranked Cilic in Sunday's reverse singles to keep alive Argentine hopes of a first Davis Cup title.

Karlovic and Delbonis would then face off in the deciding rubber. 

Croatia defeated Slovakia in 2005 for the country's only Davis Cup title, while Argentina -- beaten by Spain in both 2008 and 2011 -- have finished runners-up four times.

