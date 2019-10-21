Davis Cup: Andy Murray Returns To Great Britain's Squad

Andy Murray has been selected for Britain's Davis Cup squad 24 hours after winning his first tournament since 2017. Former world number one Murray clinched his first ATP Tour title for over two years on Sunday when he beat Stan Wawrinka in the European Open final in Antwerp . It was only the sixth singles event the 32-year-old Scot has competed in since returning from the hip resurfacing operation he had in January. GB captain Leon Smith on Monday named four of his five-man team, with two-time Wimbledon champion Murray alongside his brother Jamie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski.

The group will compete in the new-format Davis Cup in Madrid next month as Murray looks to emulate his star role in Britain's 2015 victory in the competition.

"I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals," Smith said.

"Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world's Top 50.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday.

"Jamie and Neal have been gaining much momentum as a team with impressive semi-final runs at Cincinnati, US Open, Beijing and Shanghai.

"We are in a good positions with improved strength and depth in our team and will be naming the fifth player in the next couple of weeks.

"We are looking forward to bringing our best tennis to the group phase."

The Davis Cup will have a round-robin stage before the group winners and the next two top teams advance to the knockout stages.

The tournament takes place on the hard courts of La Caja Magica in Madrid from November 18-24.

The ties themselves will have two singles matches and one doubles, all of which will be best-of-three tie-break sets.

Great Britain are in Group E with Holland and Kazakhstan, who they face on November 20 and 21 respectively.