Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan To Open India's Campaign Against Serbia In World Group Play-Off

Experienced campaigner Ramkumar Ramanathan will open India's campaign against Serbia at the Davis Cup 2018, World Group Play-Off in Kraljevo, Serbia. Ranked 135th in the world, Ramanathan will face 86th ranked Laslo Djere in the opening rubber on Friday. Also, on the same day, Prajnesh Gunneswaran will come up against 56th ranked Dusan Lajovic in the second rubber. "Laslo Djere will look to earn his first #DavisCup win when he takes on @ramkumar1994 in the opening rubber of the World Group play-off in Kraljevo!," the official Davis Cup account on Twitter announced on Thursday.