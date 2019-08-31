 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Watch: Daniil Medvedev Savagely Trolls Jeering US Open Crowd In Bizarre On-Court Interview

Updated: 31 August 2019 12:51 IST

Daniil Medvedev was roundly booed by the fans inside Louis Armstrong Stadium during his match against Feliciano Lopez.

Watch: Daniil Medvedev Savagely Trolls Jeering US Open Crowd In Bizarre On-Court Interview
Daniil Medvedev received a code violation for angrily snatching the towel from a ballperson. © AFP

Daniil Medvedev faced a massive backlash after his middle-finger gesture angered the crowd during his third round match at the US Open on Friday. The Russian fifth seed was roundly booed by the fans in the inside Louis Armstrong Stadium during his match against Feliciano Lopez. Medvedev managed to overcome the hostile crowd, registering a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 win over the Spaniard to move into the last 16. After his win, in an astonishing post-match interview on-court, taunted the US Open crowd, telling them that their negative energy is what carried him to victory.

"First what I can say is, thank you all guys, because with your energy tonight gave me the win,"

"If you were not here guys, I would probably lose the match because I was so tired, I was cramping yesterday, it was so tough for me to play so I want to all you know when you sleep tonight, I won because of you. Again, the only thing I can say is that the energy you gave me right now guys, I think will be enough for my next five matches.

The more you do this, the more I will win for you guys."

Daniil Medvedev received a code violation for angrily snatching the towel from a ballperson, threw his racquet and then covertly raised his middle finger next to his head as he began to walk.

The incident was not seen by chair umpire Damien Dumusois but was caught on television and shown on video replay inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Medvedev said he apologized to the Spaniard and his coach after the match, insisting his meltdown was in no way related to his opponent.

Asked whether the New York crowd would forgive him after qualifying for the last 16, where he will meet German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, Medvedev replied he wasn't sure.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Feliciano Lopez Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Daniil Medvedev mocks US Open crowd in on-court interview
  • Daniil Medvedev was roundly booed by fans inside Louis Armstrong Stadium
  • Daniil Medvedev beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4
Related Articles
Roger Federer To Play On Clay At Madrid Open
Roger Federer To Play On Clay At Madrid Open
Davis Cup: France Reach Final, United States Fight Back In Croatia
Davis Cup: France Reach Final, United States Fight Back In Croatia
Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas Win Monte Carlo Masters
Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas Win Monte Carlo Masters
India vs Spain Davis Cup, Highlights: Spain Complete 5-0 Whitewash Over India
India vs Spain Davis Cup, Highlights: Spain Complete 5-0 Whitewash Over India
India vs Spain Davis Cup Highlights: Spain Seal Play-Off Victory With Doubles Win
India vs Spain Davis Cup Highlights: Spain Seal Play-Off Victory With Doubles Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.