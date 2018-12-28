 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Croatia's Marin Cilic Pulls Out Of Maharashtra Open Due To Knee Injury

Updated: 28 December 2018 20:27 IST

Marin Cilic took to Facebook to apologise to his fans and organisers of the tournament.

Croatia
The 30-year-old world number seven led Croatia to a Davis Cup final victory over France last month. © AFP

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia on Friday pulled out of next week's Maharashtra ATP tournament to recuperate from a knee injury in time for the Australian Open. The 30-year-old world number seven led Croatia to a Davis Cup final victory over France last month and was to be a key crowd puller at the season-opening ATP event in the west Indian city of Pune starting Monday. "I am sad to announce I have had to pull out of the Tata Open Maharashtra. My sincerest apologies to the fans and organizers," Cilic posted on his Facebook page. "I was looking forward to returning, however, my knee pains that began toward the end of the season have escalated."

He added: "I cannot go into this tournament knowing I am not currently able to give 100 per cent."
Cilic won the title in 2009 and 2010 when it was played in Chennai.

The Maharashtra tournament is a key warm-up event for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, which starts on January 14.

Defending champion Gilles Simon of France and world number six Kevin Anderson of South Africa will take part in the Indian event.

Comments
Topics : Marin Cilic Gilles Simon Kevin Anderson Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Marin Cilic is recuperating from a knee injury
  • He led Croatia to a Davis Cup victory over France
  • Gilles Simon of France is the defending champion
Related Articles
Croatia Clinch 3-1 Victory Over France To Win Davis Cup
Croatia Clinch 3-1 Victory Over France To Win Davis Cup
Perfect Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Finals Last-Four With Win
Perfect Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Finals Last-Four With Win
Alexander Zverev Sets Up Roger Federer Last-Four Clash At ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev Sets Up Roger Federer Last-Four Clash At ATP Finals
Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic And Other Tennis Stars Take London Tube; Video Goes Viral
Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic And Other Tennis Stars Take London Tube; Video Goes Viral
Japan Open: Top Seed Marin Cilic Suffers Shock Defeat In First Round
Japan Open: Top Seed Marin Cilic Suffers Shock Defeat In First Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.