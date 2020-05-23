Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Novak Djokovic Foundation Donates Ventilators To Hospital To Help In Fight Against COVID-19

Updated: 23 May 2020 13:57 IST

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's foundation has donated five ventilators and clinical monitors to a general hospital in Krusevac, Serbia to help in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Novak Djokovic Foundation Donates Ventilators To Hospital To Help In Fight Against COVID-19
Novak Djokovic and his wife had announced that they will donate a million Euros to help people of Serbia. © AFP

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's foundation has donated five ventilators and clinical monitors to a general hospital in Krusevac, Serbia. "Solidarity and responsibility are so important when it comes to fighting with #coronavirus. Today, together with @Henkel we donated 5 ventilators and 5 clinical monitors to the General Hospital in Krusevac! We are in this together," Novak Djokovic foundation tweeted.

Earlier in March, Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena Djokovic had announced that they will donate a million Euros to help the people of Serbia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will be used for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare institutions.

A large number of people including celebrities across the world have come forward to help their respective countries in the fight against the coronavirus. Among them are Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, American media personality Kim Kardashian West and singer Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 due to the pandemic and many scheduled tournaments have either been postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novaj Djokovic foundation donated ventilators to a hospital in Serbia
  • Djokovic and his wife had earlier announced to donate 1 million Euros
  • The funds will be used for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment
Related Articles
Big 3 Of Tennis Wont Be Affected Much Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Vijay Amritraj
''Big 3'' Of Tennis Won't Be Affected Much Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Vijay Amritraj
Nick Kyrgios Tells Andy Murray "You Are Better Than Novak Djokovic"
Nick Kyrgios Tells Andy Murray "You Are Better Than Novak Djokovic"
Young Algerian Players Emotional Reply To Dominic Thiem Draws Support From Tennis Stars
Young Algerian Player's Emotional Reply To Dominic Thiem Draws Support From Tennis Stars
"You Were Fanboying": How Novak Djokovic Got Maria Sharapova To Buy Him Dinner
"You Were Fanboying": How Novak Djokovic Got Maria Sharapova To Buy Him Dinner
Novak Djokovic Considered Quitting In 2010 After "Seeing Black"
Novak Djokovic Considered Quitting In 2010 After "Seeing Black"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.