Coronavirus: Laver Cup Postponed Until 2021 Due To French Open Clash

Updated: 17 April 2020 23:31 IST

Men's and women's tennis has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, with both the ATP and WTA shut down until July 13 at the earliest.

Coronavirus: Laver Cup Postponed Until 2021 Due To French Open Clash
The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021. © Twitter@LaverCup

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of scheduling conflicts with other tennis events in a year disrupted by COVID-19, organizers said Friday. The Europe v World men's team tournament had been scheduled for Boston from September 25-27, but those dates clash with the new dates selected by the French Tennis Federation for the postponed French Open, now scheduled for September 20-October 4.

The tournament will now be held September 24-26, 2021, also in Boston.

"It's unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it's the right thing to do for everyone concerned," Roger Federer, a key backer of the Laver Cup, said in a statement released by organizers.

"Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021."

Men's and women's tennis has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, with both the ATP and WTA shut down until July 13 at the earliest.

Wimbledon has been cancelled, while the French Open's new scheduled slot puts the clay-court Grand Slam just a week after the US Open -- normally the final Grand Slam of the year -- is due to be played at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Organizers said tickets purchased for the 2020 Laver Cup will be valid next year or fans can receive a full refund.

"We needed to make a decision now on our event," Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick said, adding that tournament organizers had been "monitoring the situation" with partners Tennis Australia and the US Tennis Association ever since Roland Garros was rescheduled.

"We wanted to call it now to provide certainty for our fans as well as our players, sponsors, broadcasters, partners, staff, volunteers and of course the great city of Boston."

