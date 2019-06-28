 
Cori Gauff, 15, Youngest Player To Qualify For Wimbledon

Updated: 28 June 2019 08:34 IST

Cori Gauff will be the first 15-year-old to compete in the main draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009 after defeating 19th seed Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-1.

Cori Gauff was playing in qualifying on a wild card. © Twitter

Fifteen-year-old Cori Gauff of the United States made history on Thursday when she became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon. Gauff will also be the first 15-year-old to compete in the main draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009 after defeating 19th seed Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-1. "I can do anything I put my mind to," said the 301 world-ranked Gauff who was playing in qualifying on a wild card. Lesley Kerkhove ended wildcard Sabine Lisicki's hopes of a fairytale run into the main draw.

The 2013 runner-up from Germany had scored consecutive wins for the first time since November to reach the third round.

But after a first-set 22-minute rout, Kerkhove hit back to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 and make the main draw for the first time.

Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans was also making history as the 31-year-old qualified for Wimbledon for a modern era record sixth time by beating American Donald Young 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. 

Australian 19-year-old Alexei Popyrin defeated American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3, 7-6 (7/6), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6). 

Top seed Corentin Moutet, 20, of France qualified with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win and will be making his main draw debut.

Italy will have nine men in the main draw after Andrea Arnaboldi and Salvatore Caruso qualified. 

Arnaboldi battled past Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 while Caruso knocked out Brayden Schnur of Canada, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Tennis
