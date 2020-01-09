Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff was quick to rebuke her father for swearing on Wednesday -- when he said "damn" while coaching her during a match. Corey Gauff, father and coach of the 15-year-old sensation, was put in his place after his daughter took the first set against Laura Siegemund at the WTA Auckland Classic . "You know the one thing you did in the last three games, you didn't give up no free points on her damn serve," Corey said at the changeover, earning a swift response.

"You can't curse... you said the D word," said Coco, brushing off her father's explanation that "that don't really count".

"In some places it does," she insisted with a smile.

Unfortunately for Coco neither the pep talk nor the curse helped as Germany's Siegemund bounced back to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Gauff last year became the youngest player to make the main draw at Wimbledon, where she progressed all the way to the fourth round -- beating her idol Venus Williams along the way.