Chennai Open Renamed Maharashtra Open, To Be Held In Pune From 2018

India's sole ATP 250 event, held in the first week of the season, will be held at a new venue from 2018. The tournament moves from its current location at SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai, to Pune. The Chennai Open will be renamed Maharashtra Open. The move was announced by tournament right-holders IMG-Reliance and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Thursday. The tournament had been played in Chennai for the last 21 years and past participants and winners include 15-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic.

"We welcome the world class ATP tournament to our state," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "We are happy to host the Maharashtra Open and sure that we will take it to newer heights by bringing in an elite field every year."

"We would like to thank everyone in Tamil Nadu, especially our innumerable fans, the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association for making the Chennai Open such a grand success," IMG-Reliance's spokesperson said.

The Chennai Open is played in the beginning of the season and helps players prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne as it's played on hardcourts and in tough conditions. In 2014, Wawrinka credited winning Chennai Open as a good preparation for his Australian Open win later in the month.

India's Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi forged their formidable partnership at the Chennai Open, before they went on to conquer the world. The tournament has seen home favourites Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan perform at a high standard with Devvarman even making it to the final in 2009.

This year's singles winner was Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut while the doubles final saw two Indian pairs fight out for top honours. Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Purav Raja and Divij Sharan in front of a packed crowd.

(With PTI inputs)