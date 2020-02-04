Caroline Wozniacki, who ended her tennis career after her defeat in the Australian Open, received a very special retirement message from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The former world No.1 tweeted the video and wrote: "As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can't tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA". In the video, the former Liverpool captain congratulates Wozniacki for her "incredible career" and says that he's really enjoyed watching her.

"Hello Caroline, I hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest," Gerrard began the video. "I just want to say congratulations for an incredible career."

"You gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you," added Gerrard, who is currently managing Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

"Major congratulations to you and I wish you all the best for the future. Good luck," he finished off.

Watch Gerrard's message for Wozniacki here:

As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can't tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IhF1M016Xt — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 4, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki's glittering tennis career ended in tears at the Australian Open when she was beaten by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. The Danish former world number one had announced in December that the Australian Open would be her final tournament.

The 29-year-old brought the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

She finished 2010 and 2011 as world number one, and ascended to the top ranking again in 2018, the same year she finally won her maiden Grand Slam.

(With inputs from AFP)