 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Kei Nishikori Powers Through To Brisbane Final

Updated: 05 January 2019 13:26 IST

The Japanese had set his sights on returning to the world's top five after falling to 39 last April due to a wrist injury.

Kei Nishikori Powers Through To Brisbane Final
Kei Nishikori defeated Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final. © AFP

Japanese star Kei Nishikori was in superb form as he demolished Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International on Saturday. The 29-year-old gave his French opponent no chance as he put on a commanding all-court display to advance to the final for the second time in three years. After his impressive straight sets quarter-final win over Grigor Dimitrov, Nishikori said he had set his sights on returning to the world's top five after falling to 39 last April due to a wrist injury at the end of 2017 that required time away from the tour.

And he showed all the qualities of a top five player in his 66-minute demolition at the Pat Rafter Arena.

He only served two aces compared with the 11 sent down by Chardy, but Nishikori returned superbly and pressured the Frenchman's serve throughout, breaking him twice in each set.

Nishikori also moved around the court well, his speed not noticeably affected by the injuries that hampered him last year.

"Everything was working well today," Nishikori said.

"I felt like I was too fast on the court today -- I felt very good.

"Physically and tennis-wise I think it was perfect. I served well, I returned well -- I think that was the key today -- and I was moving well, that was fantastic."

Nishikori was runner-up to Dimitrov in 2017 and will go into Sunday's final against either fourth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev or Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as firm favourite.

Comments
Topics : Kei Nishikori Grigor Dimitrov Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nishikori defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-final
  • The Japanese lost to Dimitrov in the 2017 final
  • He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final
Related Articles
Daniil Medvedev Shows Andy Murray There
Daniil Medvedev Shows Andy Murray There's Still Work To Be Done
Andy Murray Happy With Decision Not To Quit Tennis
Andy Murray Happy With Decision Not To Quit Tennis
Roger Federer Loses To Kei Nishikori In ATP Finals Opener
Roger Federer Loses To Kei Nishikori In ATP Finals Opener
Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic And Other Tennis Stars Take London Tube; Video Goes Viral
Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic And Other Tennis Stars Take London Tube; Video Goes Viral
Japan Open: Kei Nishikori Passes Greek Test To Reach Tokyo Semis
Japan Open: Kei Nishikori Passes Greek Test To Reach Tokyo Semis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.