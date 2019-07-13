 
Boy Reading At Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Semi-Final Is Twitter's Newest Sensation

Updated: 13 July 2019 16:26 IST

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were going neck and neck in the first set and produced some of the best tennis shots one could ever dream of seeing but the young boy had his eyes glued to the book in front of him.

The on-court action wasn't entertaining enough for a kid, who had his head buried in a book. © Screengrab @Wimbledon

Roger Federer reached his 12th Wimbledon final, defeating Rafael Nadal at the All England Club on Friday. The 37-year-old eight-time champion won 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the pair's 40th career meeting to move into his 31st Grand Slam final where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic. Top seed and four-time winner Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final, and 25th at the majors, with a nervy 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Spain's 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut. As expected, the duel between old rivals Federer and Nadal was a thrilling contest and kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. However, the on-court action wasn't entertaining enough for one spectator, a kid, who had his head buried in a book.

Soon, Twitter was full of hilarious reactions, making the young fan famous instantly.

Federer is the third oldest man ever to play in a Grand Slam final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall featured in the 1974 Wimbledon and US Open finals.

"I'm exhausted, it was tough at the end. Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match, it was a very high level," said Federer.

"The battles with Rafa are always special. The biggest points went my way, there were some tight ones in the long rallies."

"Novak is the defending champion and he has shown that this week," added Federer.

"He has been really solid. I will try and push him to the brink but it will be difficult as it's not for nothing that he is number one.

"But I am very very excited to say the least."

(With AFP Inputs)

