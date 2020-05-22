Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Australian Tennis Great Ashley Cooper Dies At 83

Updated: 22 May 2020 19:30 IST

Ashley Cooper was part of the golden era of Australian men's tennis in the 1950s, winning four major singles titles and four in doubles.

Australian Tennis Great Ashley Cooper Dies At 83
Rod Laver led the tributes following the death of a man he described as a friend. © AFP

Eight-time Grand Slam tournament winner Ashley Cooper has died aged 83, Tennis Australia announced on Friday, with Rod Laver hailing him as a "wonderful champion". The former Australian, Wimbledon and US singles titleholder, was part of the golden era of Australian men's tennis in the 1950s, winning four major singles titles and four in doubles. Competing against fellow Australian greats Laver, Lew Hoad, Ken Rosewall and Neale Fraser, Cooper won three of those singles titles in 1958, when he triumphed at Wimbledon and the Australian and USA championships.

Tennis Australia said Cooper would be remembered as "a giant of the game both as a brilliant player and an astute administrator."

"Ashley was also the most humble of champions and a great family man," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

"Our hearts go out to his wife Helen and his family, along with his wide and international circle of friends, including so many of our tennis family."

Laver led the tributes following the death of a man he described as a friend.

"So sad to hear of Ashley's passing. He was a wonderful champion, on and off the court. And what a backhand! So many cherished memories. Farewell my friend," Laver wrote on Twitter.

Current women's world number one and Queensland native Ashleigh Barty was among the current generation to hail Cooper's impact on the sport.

"Thank you for everything that you have done for our sport. My thoughts are with your family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Ashley," Barty said on Twitter.

Cooper was a star in his home country during his heyday and his public profile rose even further when he married reigning Miss Australia Helen Wood in 1959 at a ceremony that attracted thousands of fans.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tennis legend Ashley Cooper has died aged 83
  • Rod Laver praised him as a "wonderful champion"
  • He was part of the golden era of Australian men's tennis in the 1950s
Related Articles
Big 3 Of Tennis Wont Be Affected Much Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Vijay Amritraj
''Big 3'' Of Tennis Won't Be Affected Much Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Vijay Amritraj
"Ready To Go Out To My Drawing Room": Sania Mirza Glams Up, Fans Show Love
"Ready To Go Out To My Drawing Room": Sania Mirza Glams Up, Fans Show Love
Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan To Be Nominated For Arjuna Award By AITA
Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan To Be Nominated For Arjuna Award By AITA
Nick Kyrgios Tells Andy Murray "You Are Better Than Novak Djokovic"
Nick Kyrgios Tells Andy Murray "You Are Better Than Novak Djokovic"
USTA Planning For New York US Open, Mull Alternatives
USTA Planning For New York US Open, Mull Alternatives
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.