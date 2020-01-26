 
Australian Open: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur Becomes First Arab Woman To Reach Grand Slam Quarters

Updated: 26 January 2020 14:58 IST

Australian Open: Ons Jabeur fought back from a break down in the first set to beat China's Wang Qiang 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Australian Open: Tunisia
Unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur sent China's Wang Qiang crashing out of the Australian Open. © AFP

Unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur sent Chinese hope Wang Qiang crashing out of the Australian Open on Sunday to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final. Wang stunned Serena Williams in the third round but the 27th seed ran out of steam against the powerful Jabeur, who fought back from a break down in the first set to win 7-6 (7/4), 6-1. Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab woman in history -- she reached a career-high 51 last year -- is the first Tunisian woman to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open.

"I'm really shaking right now, it's unbelievable, I can't describe how I feel," said the 25-year-old, who will play America's Sofia Kenin in the last eight.

"Last time Kenin won against me so maybe it'll be my revenge," added Jabeur, who lost to Kenin last year in Hobart and retired against her in Mallorca.

Highlights
  • Tunisia'a Ons Jabeur advanced to the quarter-finals of Australian Open
  • Jabeur sent China's Wang Qiang crashing out of the Australian Open
  • Jabeur fought back from a break down in the 1st set to win 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
