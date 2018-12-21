 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open To Introduce 10-Point Tie-Break In Final Set

Updated: 21 December 2018 23:25 IST

The US Open introduced a classic seven-point tie-break when players are tied at 6-6 in the decider.

Australian Open To Introduce 10-Point Tie-Break In Final Set
The Australian Open Tournament is set to introduce a 10-point tie-break. © AFP

The Australian Open tournament is set to introduce a 10-point tie-break should the players be tied at 6-6 in the final set -- the fifth set in the men's competition and the third in the women's -- as of 2019, the organisers announced on Friday. Current and former players were all involved in the decision to change the current format, the organisers of the Australian Open said, reports Efe.

"We went with a 10-point tie-break at six-games-all in the final set to ensure the fans still get a special finale to these often epic contests, with the longer tie-break still then allowing for that one final twist or change of momentum in the contest," Australian Open director Craig Tiley said in a statement on the tournament website.

"This longer tie-break also can lessen some of the serving dominance that can prevail in the shorter tie-break," he added 25 days before the first Grand Slam event of the season gets underway.

The US Open introduced a classic seven-point tie-break when players are tied at 6-6 in the decider.

The Australian Open mirrored Wimbledon's decision earlier this year that players would go into a final set tie-breaker once tied at 12-12 in the decider, making the French Open the only Grand Slam event that still adopts the two-game advantage system in the final set.

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The US Open introduced a classic seven-point tie-break
  • The Australian Open tournament is set to introduce a 10-point tie-break
  • The Australian Open mirrored Wimbledon's decision
Related Articles
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murray All Confirmed For Australian Open
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murray All Confirmed For Australian Open
Alexander Zverev Shocks Novak Djokovic To Win ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev Shocks Novak Djokovic To Win ATP Finals
ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Didn
ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Didn't Deserve To Be Booed, Says Roger Federer
Alexander Zverev Shocks Roger Federer To Reach Final Of ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev Shocks Roger Federer To Reach Final Of ATP Finals
Perfect Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Finals Last-Four With Win
Perfect Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Finals Last-Four With Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.