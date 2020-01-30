 
Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza Beats Simona Halep To Set Up Final With Sofia Kenin

Updated: 30 January 2020 13:41 IST

Sofia Kenin stunned world number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open.

Sofia Kenin defeated World No.1 Ashleigh Barty 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 in the semi-final. © AFP

Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday. Barty had sent Australian expectations soaring of a first home-grown winner since 1978, but aggressive 14th seed Kenin saved two set points in each set to win 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 and battle into a final against Garbine Muguruza. Spain's Muguruza, a two-time Major-winner but out of the seedings after a form slump, scrapped her way to a 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 win over reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Moscow-born Kenin, 21, looked stunned at reaching her first Grand Slam final, at a tournament where she has often gone unnoticed while fellow Americans Serena Williams and 15-year-old Coco Gauff hogged the headlines.

"I'm just speechless, I honestly can't believe this. I've dreamed about this moment since I was five years old... I've worked so hard to get here," said Kenin, who was a baby when her family moved to America with just a few hundred dollars to her name.

"She came up with some really great shots. I knew she wasn't going to give it up to me -- I really had to fight out here. There's a reason she's number one."

Kenin's win came on a day when temperatures hit 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), prompting play to be suspended on outside courts -- following earlier problems with bushfire smoke, downpours, wind and even muddy rain at the season's opening Major.

In the second semi-final, former world number one Muguruza came from behind in both sets to upset Halep and confirm she's back at her best after being unable to string two wins together in the second half of last season.

"I wasn't thinking that I was down, I was thinking keep going and at some stage you're going to have an opportunity," said the Spaniard.

"Luckily I have 48 hours now to recover and get ready for the last match, we train all of our career to be able to play on this court and in (front of) this crowd."

Highlights
  • Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to reach final
  • Kenin will play either Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza
  • She registered a surprise 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory
