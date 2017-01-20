Australian Open: Sania Mirza Wins, Rohan Bopanna Loses

It was mixed day for Indian tennis players at the Australian Open. While Sania Mirza won her women's doubles second round match convincingly with Czech Barbora Strycova, Indo-Uruguayan pair of Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas lost their men's doubles second round match at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Sania and Barbora had an easy 6-1, 6-4 win over Australian-Chinese pairing of Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang as the fourth seeds progressed to Round 3 following their victory in an hour and 21 minutes at Court No.2.

The Indo-Czech duo rolled their opponents over in the first set by breaking them thrice out of five attempts and won a total of 33 points out of the 54 played. In the second set, Samantha and Shuai fought better but fell short of taking the match into the third set.

On Court 3, Australian combination of Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley ousted Bopanna and Cuevas 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in an hour and 55 minutes.

The 15th seeded pair took off well by winning the first set but the Australians fought back well to level the match by clinching the second set tie-break.

It all boiled down to the third set where Bolt and Mousley earned as many as six breakpoint chances, converting one while Bopanna and Cuevas failed to earn even a single breakpoint opportunity.