 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Stunned in Mixed Doubles Final

Updated: 29 January 2017 12:10 IST

After being outplayed in the first set, Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig mounted an early fightback in the second. However, Spears and Cabal held off the challenge from the Indo-Croatian pair to carve out a memorable win.

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Stunned in Mixed Doubles Final
It was Sania Mirza's fifth final at the Australian Open. © AFP

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig on Sunday failed at the final hurdle in the mixed doubles event of the Australian Open. The second seeded pair was stunned by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal 2-6, 4-6 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

They took a quick double break in the first set, with the solid Spears serving it out in under 30 minutes.

Mirza and Dodig surged to a 3-0 lead in the second set but they couldn't hold on, with Spears and Cabal clawing back into the match and the Colombian winning it with a smash.

It was Sania's fifth final at the Australian Open. She was runner-up with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2008, and the pair triumphed the following year. She was runner-up in 2014 with Horia Tecau.

Sania was the only Indian to have made all the way to the first Grand Slam final of the season as Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja, Divij Sharan and juniors -- Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia -- all made early exits.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Sania Mirza Ivan Dodig Abigail Spears Juan Sebastian Cabal Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig were beaten in straight sets by Spears-Cabal
  • It was Sania's fifth final at the Australian Open
  • Sania Mirza won the Australian Open with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009
Related Articles
Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final, Highlights: Spears-Cabal Stun Sania-Dodig To Capture Title
Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final, Highlights: Spears-Cabal Stun Sania-Dodig To Capture Title
Australian Open: Sania Mirza Targets Seventh Grand Slam Title
Australian Open: Sania Mirza Targets Seventh Grand Slam Title
Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig March Into Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final
Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig March Into Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.