Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Stunned in Mixed Doubles Final

It was Sania Mirza's fifth final at the Australian Open. © AFP

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig on Sunday failed at the final hurdle in the mixed doubles event of the Australian Open. The second seeded pair was stunned by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal 2-6, 4-6 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

They took a quick double break in the first set, with the solid Spears serving it out in under 30 minutes.

Mirza and Dodig surged to a 3-0 lead in the second set but they couldn't hold on, with Spears and Cabal clawing back into the match and the Colombian winning it with a smash.

It was Sania's fifth final at the Australian Open. She was runner-up with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2008, and the pair triumphed the following year. She was runner-up in 2014 with Horia Tecau.

Sania was the only Indian to have made all the way to the first Grand Slam final of the season as Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja, Divij Sharan and juniors -- Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia -- all made early exits.

(With inputs from agencies)