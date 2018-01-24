 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Enter Mixed Doubles Semis

Updated: 24 January 2018 18:17 IST

The fifth-seeded Indo-Hungarian pair took one hour and 15 minutes to get the better of Cabal-Spears duo 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal duel.

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Enter Mixed Doubles Semis
Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos of Hungary entered the mixed doubles semis. © AFP

India's Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos of Hungary entered the mixed doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Bopanna-Babos defeated Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal and Abigail Spears of USA in straight sets. The fifth-seeded Indo-Hungarian pair took one hour and 15 minutes to get the better of Cabal-Spears duo 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal duel. It was a hard-fought encounter as Bopanna and Babos had to dig deep to squeeze out the win. In fact, Cabal and Spears had the better break point conversion rate, utilising three out of the seven that came their way as against Bopanna and Babos' 4:12 record.

But Bopanna and Babos kept a steady lead throughout the duel and managed to score more winners in both their first and second serves to eke out the victory.

In the end, the Indo-Hungarian duo won 73 points as against their rivals' 68.

Bopanna and Babos will take on the winners of the other quarterfinal between Australian duo of Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans and Spanish-Brazilian combination of Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Marcelo Demoliner in the semifinals.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Timea Babos Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The fifth-seeded Indo-Hungarian pair took one hour and 15 minutes to win
  • Bopanna and Babos kept a steady lead throughout the match
  • Indo-Hungarian duo won 73 points as against their rivals' 68
Related Articles
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Lose In Men's Doubles
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Lose In Men's Doubles
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarters
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarters
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna And Partners Progress To Round 2
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna And Partners Progress To Round 2
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.