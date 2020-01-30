 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out In Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

Updated: 30 January 2020 17:03 IST

Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok lost 0-6, 2-6 to fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova.

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out In Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
Rohan Bopanna and Nadiia Kichenok lost in straight sets. © Twitter

Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok bowed out in straight sets in the Australian Open quarter-final of the mixed doubles here on Thursday ending India's challenge at the opening Grand Slam of the year. The Indo-Ukrainian pair lost 0-6, 2-6 to fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in a lopsided tie. The Croatian-Czech duo were in the driver's seat from start to finish as Bopanna and Kichenok could not match their game. In the second set, Bopanna and Kichenok managed to hold their serve in the first game but once they were broken in the second and the seventh, Mektic and Borbara eased past their rivals and sealed a semi berth.

Veteran Indian tennis star Leander Paes bowed out after losing his second round match in the mixed doubles event on Tuesday.

Paes, who was pairing up with Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, lost to the duo of Bethanie Mattek-Sands-Briton Jamie Murray 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted one hour and seven minutes.

Paes and Ostapenko had moved to the second round after erasing a one-set deficit to edge out Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7(4), 6-3, 10-6 in their first match of the ongoing tournament.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohan Bopanna Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohan Bopanna and Nadiia Kichenok lost 0-6, 2-6 in the quarter-finals
  • They were playing against 5th seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova
  • Bopanna was the last Indian player in contention in the Australian Open
Related Articles
Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Win Qatar Open Title
Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Win Qatar Open Title
Davis Cup: Sasi Kumar Mukund Pulls Out Of India vs Pakistan Tie With Foot Injury
Davis Cup: Sasi Kumar Mukund Pulls Out Of India vs Pakistan Tie With Foot Injury
Rohan Bopanna Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan Due To Injury
Rohan Bopanna Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan Due To Injury
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Returns As India Squad For Pakistan Tie Announced
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Returns As India Squad For Pakistan Tie Announced
Davis Cup: AITA Says No Change In Captaincy For Pakistan Tie, Rohit Rajpal To Lead
Davis Cup: AITA Says No Change In Captaincy For Pakistan Tie, Rohit Rajpal To Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.