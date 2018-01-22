 
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Lose In Men's Doubles

Updated: 22 January 2018 15:40 IST

The match, which lasted over two hours, saw the Indo-French pair convert one out of two break points, while their opponents converted three out of 12 break points.

The Indo-French pair lost the match in little over two hours. © Twitter

India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost their respective men's doubles third round matches in the Australian Open on Monday. Bopanna, who is paired with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, lost to Oliver Marach of Austria and Croatia's Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 3-6 at the Melbourne Park. The match, which lasted over two hours, saw the Indo-French pair convert one out of two break points, while their opponents converted three out of 12 break points. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin had two aces compared to their opponents' seven.

In an earlier match, the duo of Sharan and Rajeev Ram from the USA suffered a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6 defeat at the hands of Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazil's world number one Marcelo Melo. While Sharan and Ram converted two out of six break points, Lukasz and his partner converted two out of four break points. The third round match lasted two hours and 12 minutes.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • Bopanna-Roger-Vasselin lost the match in little over two hours
  • The Indo-French pair lost the match 6-4, 6-7 (5), 3-6 at Melbourne Park
  • Sharan and Rajeev Ram from the USA suffered a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6 defeat
