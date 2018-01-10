 
Australian Open Qualifiers 2018: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan Advance

Updated: 10 January 2018 17:28 IST

Bhambri, seeded 15th, overcame Canada's Bradely Schuner 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain's Carlos Taberner.

India's Yuki Bhambri returns a shot during a match in this file image © AFP

India's elite singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan came from behind to win their respective matches at the Australian Open qualifiers but it was end of the road for Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Bhambri, seeded 15th, overcame Canada's Bradely Schuner 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain's Carlos Taberner. Ramkumar, seeded 28th, edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-2 in his match to set up a second round clash against French man Gleb Sakharov.

Prajnesh made a good start but lost steam as the match progressed, losing 6-1 1-6 2-6 to Germany's Tobias Kamke. Nagal, who recently played his maiden ATP World Tour event in Pune, went down fighting 6-7 (5) 6-3 3-6 to Italy's Alessandro Giannessi.

Earlier this month, India's hopes in the singles competition of the Tata Open Maharashtra took another blow as their most promising player Yuki Bhambri lost to France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 in the second round at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium.

Highlights
  • Bhambri overcame Canada's Bradely Schuner 1-6 6-3 6-4
  • Ramkumar edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-2
  • Nagal went down fighting 6-7 (5) 6-3 3-6 to Alessandro Giannessi
