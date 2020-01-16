 
Naomi Osaka Trolls Serena Williams, Calls Her "Mom"

Updated: 16 January 2020 10:36 IST

Naomi Osaka posted a picture with her 2018 US Open final counter-part Serena Williams on Twitter but what stood out was her caption.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams clicked together at an exhibition match. © AFP

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among the tennis stars who turned out at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday to raise money for bushfire relief after Australia saw a horrific summer. Naomi Osaka, 22, posted a picture on Twitter with her 2018 US Open final counter-part Serena Williams. But what stood out in the picture was the caption given by Japan's Naomi Osaka. "Me and my mom lol," Naomi Osaka captioned the picture.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios had proposed the idea of fund raising match, via a tweet, which said, "C'mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires?".

Swiss legend Roger Federer, Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal were all present for the exhibition match which was held at a jam-packed arena.

The main draws of the Australian Open will begin from January 20. Serena Williams will be looking to complete her long quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, will be among her genuine challengers.

In 2018, Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title by beating Serena.

Osaka beat Serena 6-2, 6-4 in the controversial match which saw the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box

