Australian Open: Leander Paes Wins, Sania Mirza Loses

Updated: 22 January 2017 14:29 IST

While Leander Paes won his mixed doubles first round match, Sania Mirza went down in her women's doubles Round 3 encounter at the Australian Open.

Leander Paes and Martina Hingis have entered the second round of Australian Open. © AFP

It was a mixed Sunday for Indian tennis players taking part at the Australian Open. While legendary Leander Paes won his mixed doubles opener at Melbourne Park, Sania Mirza failed to progress in women's doubles, losing the third round encounter. Veteran Paes and Switzerland's Martina Hingis won their first match against Australians Destanee Aiava and Marc Polmans 6-4, 6-3 to progress to the second round in Melbourne.

The Indo-Siwss duo took 51 minutes to pull off a straight sets win with the help of two aces. They had 20 winners and committed nine unforced errors to their opponents' 15 winners and 12 unforced errors.

However, Sania was in for disappointment as the Indian, partnering Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic, lost to Japanese E Hozumi and M Kato 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 in a third round match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes. Sania and Barbora were seeded fourth in the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

In mixed doubles though, Sania and Croatia's Ivan Dodig are in the second round, as well as Rohan Bopanna, both of whom won their matches on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

