Australian Open: Leander Paes-Martina Hingis March Into Mixed Doubles Quarters

Updated: 23 January 2017 13:08 IST

Leander Paes and Martina Hingis served six aces to their opponents' four and converted all three of the break point opportunities in the second round match at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Leander Paes and Martina Hingis reached the Australian Open quarters with a comprehensive 2nd round win. © AFP

Indian tennis veteran Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis marched into the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open on Monday with a comfortable straight sets win over Australian team of Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid in the second round. The Indo-Swiss pair registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over the local team in a match lasting 54 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. Paes and Hingis will next play the winner of the match between Australian pair Samantha Stosur, Sam Groth and Croatian-Dutch team of Darija Jurak and Jean-Julien Rojer.

The Indo-Swiss team put in a ruthless performance and were hardly pushed by their Australian opponents in the second round match.

Paes and Hingis served six aces to their opponents' four and converted all three of the break point opportunities in the match. Dellacqua and Reid had two break point opportunities but failed to convert either of them.

The Australian team was also very loose on their second serves, managing to win just 39 percent of points on their second serve. In contrast Paes and Hingis won 71 percent of points on their second serve.

The Indo-Swiss pair, who had defeated another Australian pair -- Destanee Aiava and Marc Polmans -- in the first round, hit 21 winners. Dellacqua and Reid weren't far behind with 19 winners but their downfall was the 13 unforced errors they committed.

In contrast, Paes and Hingis made just six unforced errors in the entire match, winning 55 points in total.

