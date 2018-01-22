 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open: Karolina Pliskova Rallies To Reach Quarter-Finals

Updated: 22 January 2018 22:40 IST

Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set down to beat fellow Czech and 20th seed Barbora Strycova 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 and make the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Australian Open: Karolina Pliskova Rallies To Reach Quarter-Finals
Karolina Pliskova celebrates after winning the match. © AFP

Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set down to beat fellow Czech and 20th seed Barbora Strycova 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 and make the Australian Open quarter-finals early Tuesday. Sixth seed Pliskova will face top-ranked Simona Halep for a place in the semis after coming through the late night match on Rod Laver Arena. "In the first set it was very close so I knew I needed to step up," said Pliskova, who reached her second last eight at the Australian Open. "I needed to play more aggressive."

The contrast between the two Czech women is striking.

Tattoed Pliskova, 24, stands 1.86 metres tall (6ft 1in) and used her height to serve more aces than any other player on the WTA Tour last year.

Veteran Strycova, 31, is just 1.64 metres (5ft 4 1/2in) and scampers around the court sliding and diving to retrieve balls other players would have given up.

But there was nothing to separate them in the first set where neither's serve could be broken.

In the tiebreak Pliskova netted a backhand on Strycova's second set point to concede it 7-5 after 69 minutes of attritional tennis.

It served to fire up Pliskova who made the first service break in the first game of the second set and began to negate Strycova's all-action approach before securing the set 6-3.

"The quick break at the start of the second set helped me," said Pliskova.

As the clock ticked past 1:00 am in Melbourne it was Pliskova who made the move, going up 3-1 in the decider as Strycova's first serve deserted her, and she secured a date with the world number one.

"The last we played in Paris I think it was very close," Pliskova said of the prospects of meeting Halep for a place in the semi-final.

Topics : Karolina Pliskova Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set down to win the match
  • Pliskova beat Barbora Strycova 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2
  • Pliskova reached her second last eight at the Australian Open
Related Articles
US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Hits 50th Win, Karolina Pliskova Races Through
US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Hits 50th Win, Karolina Pliskova Races Through
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Move On At US Open, Karolina Pliskova Avoids Upset
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Move On At US Open, Karolina Pliskova Avoids Upset
Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova Top Seeds For US Open
Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova Top Seeds For US Open
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.