Australian Open: John Peers-Henri Kontinen Stun Bryans, Win Doubles Title

Updated: 28 January 2017 18:35 IST

John Peers and Henri Kontinen stunned the Bryan brothers to win the men's doubles title at the Australian Open.

John Peers and Henri Kontinen won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open. © AFP

The Bryan brothers are usually the favourites when they take to the court but not on Saturday as Australia's John Peers and his Finnish partner Henri Kontinen upset the highly decorated Americans - Bob and Mike Bryan - to win the Australian Open men's doubles title at Melbourne Park. Seeded four, they came through a tough battle 7-5, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena to deprive the third-seeded Bryan brothers of a seventh Melbourne title and a 17th Grand Slam crown.

For Peers and Kontinen it was a first major title, with the Melbourne-born Australian fittingly hitting the winner, spinning a lob over the head of the Bryan twins.

He is the first Australian to win the title since Todd Woodbridge in 2001.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Tennis Bob Bryan Mike Bryan John Peers Henri Kontinen
Highlights
  • John Peers and Henri Kontinen won the men's doubles title
  • The Bryan brothers are a legendary American pair
  • Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the year
