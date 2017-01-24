 
Australian Open: Coco Vandeweghe Stuns Garbine Muguruza to Reach Semis

Updated: 24 January 2017 09:37 IST

Coco Vandeweghe, who had knocked out top seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, defeated Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Australian Open semis

USA's Coco Vandeweghe continued her superb run at the Australian Open with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 straight-set victory over seventh seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Vandeweghe, who had knocked out top seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, cruised to an easy victory to set up a semifinal clash against compatriot Venus Williams.

Muguruza, who won the French Open title in 2016, failed to put up a challenge and looked helpless as Vandeweghe dominated proceedings in the second set to seal a comfortable win.

Earlier in the day, veteran player Venus Williams defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6--4, 7-6 (3) to book her place in the semifinals.

Highlights
  • Coco Vandeweghe has reached the Australian Open semifinals
  • USA' Vandeweghe defeated Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the quarters
  • The American won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0
