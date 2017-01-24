Australian Open: Coco Vandeweghe Stuns Garbine Muguruza to Reach Semis

USA's Coco Vandeweghe continued her superb run at the Australian Open with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 straight-set victory over seventh seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Vandeweghe, who had knocked out top seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, cruised to an easy victory to set up a semifinal clash against compatriot Venus Williams.

Muguruza, who won the French Open title in 2016, failed to put up a challenge and looked helpless as Vandeweghe dominated proceedings in the second set to seal a comfortable win.

Earlier in the day, veteran player Venus Williams defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6--4, 7-6 (3) to book her place in the semifinals.