Australian Open: Coco Vandeweghe Stuns Garbine Muguruza to Reach Semis

Coco Vandeweghe beat Garbine Muguruza in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0. © AFP
USA's Coco Vandeweghe continued her superb run at the Australian Open with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 straight-set victory over seventh seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.
Vandeweghe, who had knocked out top seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, cruised to an easy victory to set up a semifinal clash against compatriot Venus Williams.
Muguruza, who won the French Open title in 2016, failed to put up a challenge and looked helpless as Vandeweghe dominated proceedings in the second set to seal a comfortable win.
Earlier in the day, veteran player Venus Williams defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6--4, 7-6 (3) to book her place in the semifinals.
Topics : Tennis Garbine Muguruza Coco Vandeweghe Venus Williams Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
