Australian Open 2020 Semi-Finals LIVE Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic Twice In First Set

Updated:30 January 2020 14:58 IST

Australian Open Semi-finals Live Score: Roger Federer broke Novak Djokovic's serve twice in the opening set to push him on the backfoot.

Australian Open Semi-Finals 2020 Live: Roger Federer broke Novak Djokovic's serve twice in first set. © AFP

Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. Swiss maestro Federer finds himself in the unfamiliar position of underdog when he takes on the reigning champion in Melbourne, where temperatures are set to soar to 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit). The 32-year-old Djokovic leads Federer 26-23 in their head-to-heads, and while the Serbian has moved serenely into the last four, Federer made it by the skin of his teeth. The 38-year-old was two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and, incredibly, saved seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren. But Djokovic says that Federer's heroics against the 100th-ranked American are exactly why the 20-time Grand Slam winner is to be feared.

Australian Open Semi-finals Live Score Between Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, straight from Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

  • 14:58 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Djokovic reduces gap to 4-5 in first set!

    Novak Djokovic wins three back-to-back points to keep himself alive in the opening set. He now has three break points in hand, with Federer behind by 0-40. Djokovic breaks Federer's serve for the second time to further reduce the gap to just one. 
  • 14:55 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Djokovic's fightback continues!

    Novak Djokovic saves another serve coming from behind to once again reduce the gap. Federer still leads the set 5-3 and will be serving next.
  • 14:52 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer makes it 5-2 in 1st set!

    Roger Federer wins another game quite comfortably to make it 5-2 in the opening set. Djokovic has so far found no answers to his winners.
  • 14:48 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Novak Djokovic reduces gap!

    Novak Djokovic finally manages to get his act right and and wins the second game in the opening set to bring down the gap to only two points. 
  • 14:46 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Brilliant turnaround from Djokovic!

    Roger Federer was on the verge of breaking Novak Djokovic once again as he had take 40-0 lead but the Serbian came strong and clinched four consecutive points to gain the advantage. 
  • 14:41 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer leads opening set 4-1!

    Roger Federer takes another game in style to make it 4-1 in the opening set. He has started the game on the top. Novak Djokovic clearly is struggling to find his rhythm. 
  • 14:38 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer breaks Djokovic's serve for 2nd time!

    Roger Federer comes from behind and breaks Novak Djokovic's serve for the second time in the opening set. With that he took two point lead to go 3-1 up in the first set.
  • 14:34 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer's fight continues!

    However, Federer once again keeps his cool and makes it a deuce after winning back-to-back points. He wins another point and has the advantage.
  • 14:32 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Djokovic leads!

    Novak Djokovic starts the game with two brilliant serves to take 30-0 lead. 
  • 14:30 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    First game for World No. 2!

    After early pressure from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic does well to claim his first game by breaking Federer's serve, making it 1-2 in the opening set.
  • 14:27 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer breaks Djokovic's serve!

    Two unforced errors from Novak Djokovic finds him behind by 15-40. Federer breaks Djokovic's serve to clinch the second consecutive game in the opening set. 
  • 14:24 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer wins 1st game!

    The opening game in the first set goes to Roger Federer. He had to toil hard for that as he saved two break points and did well to overcome Djokovic's challenge. 
  • 14:20 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Advantage of Federer!

    Roger Federer claims third consecutive point and has the advantage. Djokovic win the next point to make it a deuce.
  • 14:19 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Two break points for Djokovic!

    First big rally of the match and Novak Djokovic win. With that he gets two break points. Federer, however, makes it 40-40 with two back-to-back points. 
  • 14:17 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Here we go!

    The first point goes to Novak Djokovic. He grabs another point to make it 0-30. 
  • 14:11 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Toss Time!

    Roger Federer wins the toss and opts to serve. Both the players will get four minutes to warm-up. We are minutes away from the start of an exciting contest.
  • 14:08 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Interesting stat!

    Novak Djokovic has reached the Australian Open final seven times and went on to lift the trophy on each occasion. He'll be eyeing his 8th title in Melbourne but before that he will have to overcome Roger Federer. 
  • 13:47 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Head to head!

    Prior to this clash, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic faced each other 49 times. While both gave each other a tough run for their money in most of those clashes, the 32-year-old Serbian has  the edge over the Swiss legend, winning 26 ties as compared to Federer's 23 wins.
  • 13:41 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer... Champion who never gives up!

    Roger Federer was two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and, incredibly, saved seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren to book a semi-final berth. 
  • 13:40 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Contrasting journeys to semis!

    Roger Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, struggled in the last two rounds against comparatively weaker opponents and was lucky to advance. Unlike Federer, the defending champion Djokovic reached the semi-finals with quite comfortably.
  • 13:36 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Federer vs Djokovic: Clash Of Titans!

    Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, two of the modern greats of the game, will be up against each other in the semi-final of 2020 Australian Open men's singles event. This will be the 50th meeting between these two players.  
  • 13:24 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Sofia stuns World No.1

    Sofia Kenin stunned world number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open.
  • 13:13 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Muguruza to face Sofia in final

    Unseeded Garbine Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 7-6, 7-5 to set up women's singles final with 14th-seeded American Sofia Kenin.
  • 13:05 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open men's singles semi-finals match between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
