Australian Open 2020 Semi-Finals LIVE Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic Twice In First Set
Australian Open Semi-finals Live Score: Roger Federer broke Novak Djokovic's serve twice in the opening set to push him on the backfoot.
Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. Swiss maestro Federer finds himself in the unfamiliar position of underdog when he takes on the reigning champion in Melbourne, where temperatures are set to soar to 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit). The 32-year-old Djokovic leads Federer 26-23 in their head-to-heads, and while the Serbian has moved serenely into the last four, Federer made it by the skin of his teeth. The 38-year-old was two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and, incredibly, saved seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren. But Djokovic says that Federer's heroics against the 100th-ranked American are exactly why the 20-time Grand Slam winner is to be feared.
Australian Open Semi-finals Live Score Between Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, straight from Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
- 14:58 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
- 14:48 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
Novak Djokovic reduces gap!Novak Djokovic finally manages to get his act right and and wins the second game in the opening set to bring down the gap to only two points.
winners if you don't mind @rogerfederer leads Djokovic 4-2 in the opening set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/E1Gm1pOpnW— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
- 14:38 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
Federer breaks Djokovic's serve for 2nd time!Roger Federer comes from behind and breaks Novak Djokovic's serve for the second time in the opening set. With that he took two point lead to go 3-1 up in the first set.
No, we are not repeating ourselves. @rogerfederer breaks Novak Djokovic for the second time in the opening set to lead 3-1.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/kMoqiNceBB— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
- 14:30 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
First game for World No. 2!After early pressure from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic does well to claim his first game by breaking Federer's serve, making it 1-2 in the opening set.
Not so fast @DjokerNole breaks Federer & it's back on serve at 1-2 in the first set.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Settle in folks!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MSZRMLPSnP
- 14:08 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
Interesting stat!Novak Djokovic has reached the Australian Open final seven times and went on to lift the trophy on each occasion. He'll be eyeing his 8th title in Melbourne but before that he will have to overcome Roger Federer.
.@DjokerNole is undefeated in #AusOpen finals.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
But to earn the right to fight for a record-shattering EIGHTH title in Melbourne, he must get past Federer tonight.
Will you be watching?#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/sZqCkqnmzp
- 13:47 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
- 13:40 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
- 13:36 (IST)Jan 30, 2020
Federer vs Djokovic: Clash Of Titans!Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, two of the modern greats of the game, will be up against each other in the semi-final of 2020 Australian Open men's singles event. This will be the 50th meeting between these two players.
Welcome to Episode 50 of the @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole show— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Who will roll the credits?#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @ROLEX