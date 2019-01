Two of the game's biggest hitters face off for the Australian Open crown and the world number one ranking on Saturday with Czech Petra Kvitova up against Japan's Naomi Osaka. The deciding match of the opening Grand Slam of the year features two in-form women. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is on an 11-match winning streak and has been in imperious form at Melbourne Park, where she is yet to drop a set or even be stretched to a tie-break, while Osaka is aiming to win back-to-back Grand Slams. Kvitova, 28, is jubilant about making a Grand Slam final for the first time since a burglar sliced her racquet hand in a terrifying attack in late 2016 at her home in the Czech Republic. "It's probably a bit more special because of everything I've been through," said the Czech, who feared she would never rejoin the game's elite after suffering permanent nerve damage.

Australian Open 2019 Women's Final Live Updates

15:32 IST: Osaka fights back as the second set is now 2-2.

15:30 IST: The third game is drifting towards Osaka as she leads 40-30.

15:27 IST: Naomi Osaka takes the game. But Petra Kvitova still leads the set 2-1.

15:27 IST: Second break point for Osaka.

15:25 IST: An unforced error by Kvitova as the game goes to 4th deuce.

15:24 IST: And Kvitova takes the advantage back.

15:23 IST: And it's advantage Osaka.

15:22 IST: Kvitova is on the verge of taking a 3-0 lead in the second set.

15:19 IST: Kvitova wins the second game. Takes 2-0 lead.

15:18 IST: Another deuce.

15:17 IST: It's a deuce. But Osaka takes the advantage quickly.

15:15 IST: The second game begins. It's 15-15 to Kvitova and Osaka.

15:12 IST: The second set begins. Kvitova wins the first game. Takes 1-0 lead.

15:06 IST: Naomi Osaka clinches first set, wins tie-break 7-2.

15:01 IST: It's 6-6 and the set enters a tie-breaker!

14: 56 IST: Petra Kvitova saves one set point with a down-the-line forehand winner. It's 40-40.

14: 55 IST: It's 6-5 to Naomi Osaka!

14: 53 IST: After an almost tiresome rally, its 40-30 to Naomi Osaka!

14: 50 IST: It's 5-5 in the opening set!

14: 43 IST: It's now 5-4 to Naomi Osaka in the opening set!

14: 40 IST: It's 4-3 to Naomi Osaka after saving three break points!

14: 37 IST: Petra Kvitova saves a break point. It's 3-3 in the first set.

14: 34 IST: First break point of the game! Osaka on the brink of a lead

14: 33 IST: Naomi Osaka holds her serve, leads 3-2 in the first set!

14: 25 IST: It's 2-2 in the first set!

14: 20 IST: The third game gets underway, and Osaka goes up 2-1 in the first set.

14: 18 IST: Naomi Osaka goes one up in the first set! Osaka 1-0 Kvitova.

14: 16 IST: It's 30-30 in the first game of the first set!

14: 13 IST: This is the first meeting between the two players. And Naomi Osaka serves first.

14:06 IST: Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka make their way out for the summit showdown. Get ready for the clash!

14:00 IST: The contest is about to begin, with Naomi Osaka eyeing her second Grand Slam title, and Petra Kvitova her third. Kvitova has previously won the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon.

13:58 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women's singles final between Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova.

But to make her comeback complete, the eighth seed needs to overcome US Open champion Osaka, one of the few players who can match Kvitova's powerful serve and blazing groundstrokes. Kvitova said she must start strongly against the 21-year-old, whose meek off-court demeanour belies a ferocious competitive instinct. "Naomi is on fire. She's in very good form," Kvitova said. "She's an aggressive player, which I am, as well.

"So I think it will be about who's going to take the first point and push the other a little bit." Osaka has battled through three-setters three times on her way to the final and said advancing at Grand Slam level was sometimes more about the ability to outlast an opponent than outthink them. "I'm playing the best players in the world, and I've been playing three sets most of the time," she said.

"It's more like a battle of wills at this point." The pair have never met and Osaka said she would have to adjust her game against the lanky left-hander.

- 'Bigger heart' -

Kvitova's coach Jiri Vanek said both finalists played in a similar manner. "(Osaka) goes for winners, Petra goes for winners. You don't have time to come up with great tactics" he said. "Both of them play so fast, I think it's going to be about who has the bigger heart."

The final of this year's season-opening Grand Slam will also determine the world number one ranking after Romania's Simona Halep was bundled out in the fourth round. Neither Osaka nor Kvitova has held the top spot before.

Osaka is currently sitting on a career-high ranking of four, while Kvitova even in her pomp only reached number two in 2011, the year she claimed her maiden major at Wimbledon. The Czech, whose previous best at Melbourne Park was a final four appearance in 2012, said claiming the top spot would be "a very nice bonus" but she was only thinking about lifting the trophy.

Osaka was more enthusiastic about the prospect of becoming world number one but also said the title was her priority. "Of course that's a very big deal for me," she said. "It's one of the biggest goals that I had when I heard it was possible after playing the quarters.

"But my main goal is winning this tournament. The ranking comes after that. I tend to do better if I focus on one goal." Winning back-to-back Grand Slams would be a huge statement for Osaka, showing her success at Flushing Meadows was not a one-off. She would be the first player other than American 23-time major winner Serena Williams to claim back-to-back majors since Kim Clijsters took the 2010 US Open and 2011 Australian Open. Osaka would also become the youngest to achieve the feat since Martina Hingis won the 1998 Australian Open after claiming the US Open in 1997.