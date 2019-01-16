Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes-M Reyes-Varela Crash Out After 1st Round Loss In Men's Doubles Category

Leander Paes and M Reyes Varela in action. © Twitter/India_AllSports
India's Australian Open 2019 campaign started on a horror note as legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes and his men's doubles partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela have been knocked out after a first-round loss in straight sets. The Indo-Mexican pair lost 5-7, 6-7(4/7) to the pair of Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak.
More to follow...
