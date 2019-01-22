 
Leander Paes, 45, Leaves Twitter In Awe With Acrobatics At Australian Open. Watch

Updated: 22 January 2019 17:30 IST

Leander Paes however made an early exit, as he and Samantha Stosur lost in the mixed doubles second round.

Leander Paes and Samantha Stosur lost the momentum after winning the first set. © AFP

Leander Paes suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open 2019 on Tuesday after he along with his Australian partner Samantha Stosur lost 6-4, 4-6 (8-10) to Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah in the mixed doubles. With this, India's campaign concluded in Melbourne. Despite the loss, 45-year-old Leander Paes didn't fail to impress the tennis fans from across the globe with some jaw-dropping acrobatics on court. Sharing a video of him in action, Paes said on Twitter: "What an unbelievable sport we play! Great match and thank you to @bambamsam30 @CraigTiley @AustralianOpen Live your dreams everyday #AusOpen."

Paes and Stosur had won the first set 6-4 but lost the momentum in the subsequent set and lost to the fifth seeds with a similar scoreline. Groenefeld and Farah then clinched the tie-breaker with a scoreline of 8-10.

The Indian-Australian wildcards had started their Australian Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win against Wesley Koolhof and Kveta Peschke on Saturday.

As Paes shared the video of an enthralling rally in which he saved a point with remarkable fitness, fans on social media were left astonished.

"@Leander Great effort & salute to Level of your fitness Sir extremely inspirational for youngsters," a user replied on the tweet.

Another one joined in, saying: "Legend .. do you have a nickname yet ? Like Flash or Lightning McPace."

A fan called him young and requested him to "keep flying", while another used a GOAT emoticon to term him 'greatest of all time'.

Earlier in the day, Petra Kvitova swept into her first Grand Slam semi-final since a terrifying knife attack almost ended her career and the fairy-tale runs of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Danielle Collins continued at the Australian Open.

Comments
Topics : Leander Paes Tennis
Highlights
  • Paes suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open 2019
  • He and Stosur lost 6-4, 4-6 (8-10) to Groenefeld and Farah
  • India's campaign ended at the Australian Open 2019
