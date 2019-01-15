 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

"It's A Serena-Tard": Serena Williams Unveils Her Latest Fashion Statement At Australian Open

Updated: 15 January 2019 12:05 IST

Serena Williams started her Australian Open campaign with an easy win over Germany's Tatjana Maria.

"It
Serena Williams is renowned for her on-court outfits. © AFP

Serena Williams unveiled her latest fashion statement at the Australian Open on Tuesday, and helpfully ended any confusion about what to call the striking garment. Some suggested it was a onesie, others said it resembled a romper suit, but for the item's famous creator there could be only one name. "It's a Serena-tard," Williams told reporters when quizzed about her latest look. Made of jade-green lycra with a black-and-white waistband, the skin-tight outfit looks like a pair of disco-era hotpants attached to a builder's singlet. Serena Williams matched it with fishnet stockings, which she explained were a health measure designed to avoid deep-vein thrombosis (DVT).

Williams almost died in 2017 when blood clots formed in her lungs after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Olympia.

She said she still lived in fear of the condition returning and wore compression tights to help stop clots forming.

"(I'm) definitely still concerned. I have had some issues and they're not done. So it's just something I just have to do for pretty much probably the rest of my career," she said.

"But I'm always at the doctor. With DVTs, it's very scary. I know a lot of people -- they're very common. A lot of people have them. Especially for me it's incredibly frightening."

Williams is renowned for her on-court outfits, including a body-hugging black catsuit at last year's French Open that caused controversy when organisers said she would not be able to wear it this year.

Comments
Topics : Serena Williams Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serena Williams beat Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2 in the first round
  • She eyes a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown
  • Williams won her 23rd title and 7th at Melbourne Park two years ago
Related Articles
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Opens Bid For Slam History With Win Over Tatjana Maria
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Opens Bid For Slam History With Win Over Tatjana Maria
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Shooting For Grand Slam History
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Shooting For Grand Slam History
Australian Open: Serena Williams Handed Tough Draw In Quest For Record 24th Slam
Australian Open: Serena Williams Handed Tough Draw In Quest For Record 24th Slam
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Roger Federer Takes Switzerland Into Hopman Cup Final
Roger Federer Takes Switzerland Into Hopman Cup Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.