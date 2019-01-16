 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open 2019: Frances Tiafoe Sends Fifth Seed Kevin Anderson Packing In Round Two

Updated: 16 January 2019 11:46 IST

Kevin Anderson struggled with an elbow injury early in the clash and couldn't cope with Tiafoe's power and finesse.

Australian Open 2019: Frances Tiafoe Sends Fifth Seed Kevin Anderson Packing In Round Two
Kevin Anderson was a Wimbledon finalist last year. © AFP

Fifth seed Kevin Anderson was sent packing from the Australian Open in round two Thursday with American Frances Tiafoe prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. The South African, a Wimbledon finalist last year, struggled with an elbow injury early in the clash and couldn't cope with Tiafoe's power and finesse. World number 39 Tiafoe, who is into the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time, equalling his best ever Grand Slam result, next plays veteran Italian Andreas Seppi.

"It means the world to me," said the American, who will celebrate his 21st birthday on Sunday and is fresh from playing the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth with Serena Williams. "I lost to him three times last year and when I was down a set and a break it looked like it would happen again. I dug deep and went to a different place.

"It's all about competing, how bad you want it and I want it real bad. I'd love to get to the second week of a Slam for the first time," he added. Anderson warmed up for the Australian Open by winning his sixth ATP title at Pune earlier this month, defeating Croat veteran Ivo Karlovic in the final.

He had been looking for a deep run at Melbourne Park this year after getting past the opening round for the first time since 2015.

Comments
Topics : Kevin Anderson Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kevin Anderson struggled with an elbow injury in the clash
  • Frances Tiafoe is barely 21 years old
  • Anderson was a Wimbledon finalist last year
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal's Record
Croatia
Croatia's Marin Cilic Pulls Out Of Maharashtra Open Due To Knee Injury
Roger Federer Cruises Past Kevin Anderson To Reach Last Four At ATP Finals
Roger Federer Cruises Past Kevin Anderson To Reach Last Four At ATP Finals
Roger Federer Downs Dominic Thiem To Keep ATP Finals Bid Alive
Roger Federer Downs Dominic Thiem To Keep ATP Finals Bid Alive
Roger Federer Loses To Kei Nishikori In ATP Finals Opener
Roger Federer Loses To Kei Nishikori In ATP Finals Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.