 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open 2019: Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets Up Caroline Wozniacki Clash

Updated: 16 January 2019 20:24 IST

The 31-year-old has only conceded three games en route to round three at Melbourne Park, where she won the title in 2008.

Australian Open 2019: Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets Up Caroline Wozniacki Clash
Maria Sharapova defeated Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1. © AFP

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova's scintillating return to form continued Wednesday as she powered into the Australian Open third round to set up a mouth-watering clash with defending champion Caroline Wozniacki. Sharapova, who is seeded 30th at the tournament and seeking to recapture former glories after coming back from a drugs ban in 2017, brushed aside Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1. The 31-year-old has only conceded three games en route to round three at Melbourne Park, where she won the title in 2008 and has reached the final a further three times.

"I'm really happy the way I performed today and obviously it's always great to be back on this court," she said.

"Overall, I thought I played a really solid match."

The pair emerged on Rod Laver Arena late in the night due to a long-running men's match, meaning only a smattering of fans were there to cheer on the former world number one.

While Sharapova served a 6-0, 6-0 "double bagel" to her first-round opponent Harriet Dart, Peterson initially promised more of a fight as she rallied against the Russian from the baseline.

Her aggressive approach was not enough to prevent the veteran from going up a break in the third game while offering the Swede nothing on her own serve.

The gulf in experience began to tell as the match stretched into early Thursday, with Sharapova breaking Peterson again to take an iron grip on the first set, which she wrapped up after 34 minutes.

Sharapova's blistering returns proved too much for world number 64 Peterson and the Russian soon ran away with the second set. 

Sharapova and third seed Wozniacki have met 10 times, with the record 6-4 in the Russian's favour.

But their most recent clash was in 2015 when Sharapova was still at her peak and the Dane was yet to win her coveted maiden Slam, which she has credited with boosting her confidence.

There is no love lost between the pair. 

Wozniacki questioned the way the WTA handled Sharapova's return from her drugs ban in 2017 and was furious when she was bumped from the show court in favour of the Russian at that year's US Open. 

It prompted a withering response from Sharapova after Wozniacki's elimination: "I'm in the fourth round. I don't know where she is."

Their meeting promises to be the standout match in the first week of the women's draw.

"It's a tough third round but I've set up the challenge and I'm willing to take it," Sharapova said.

Comments
Topics : Maria Sharapova Caroline Wozniacki Rebecca Peterson Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sharapova won 6-0, 6-0 against her first-round opponent Harriet Dart
  • Sharapova and Wozniaki have met 10 times with the Russian leading 6-4
  • The Russian has five Grand Slam titles to her name
Related Articles
Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova Register First Round Victories
Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova Register First Round Victories
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Shooting For Grand Slam History
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Shooting For Grand Slam History
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Shenzhen Open: Injured Maria Sharapova Retires From Quarters
Shenzhen Open: Injured Maria Sharapova Retires From Quarters
Struggling Maria Sharapova Progresses At Shenzhen After Opponent Retires Hurt
Struggling Maria Sharapova Progresses At Shenzhen After Opponent Retires Hurt
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.