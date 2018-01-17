 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal Through To Third Round After Win Over Leonardo Mayer

Updated: 17 January 2018 15:14 IST

Nadal, a losing finalist to Roger Federer last year in Melbourne, will face Bosnia-Herzegovina's 28th seed Damir Dzumhur in the third round.

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal Through To Third Round After Win Over Leonardo Mayer
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Argentina's Leonardo Mayer © AFP

Spaniard Rafael Nadal powered into the third round of the Australian Open in ominous form following his straight sets victory over Leonardo Mayer on Wednesday. Spain's world No.1 only dropped serve once as he reeled off a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over the 52nd-ranked Argentine in 2hr 38 min on Rod Laver Arena. Nadal, a losing finalist to Roger Federer last year in Melbourne, will face Bosnia-Herzegovina's 28th seed Damir Dzumhur in the third round. It was a powerful performance from the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who conceded only 10 unforced errors, stacked up against his 40 winners. Mayer played well and stuck to his guns, breaking serve for the only time in the match as Nadal was serving out to win, forcing the third set into a tiebreaker. "It was an important victory for me, he's a tough opponent," Nadal said. 

"Leonardo is a player with big potential, he hits the ball so strong and you could see in the last couple of games how tough was he. "I had to hit some great shots in the tie-break, he's a very dangerous opponent. "I am happy to be in the third round after being out of competition for a while, a second victory in a row is very important to me."

The win took the 31-year-old Spaniard's Australian Open record to 53-11 as he chases his second Australian title after beating Federer in the 2009 final. Nadal, who is gunning for a 17th major title, was hampered by a knee injury at the tail-end of the 2017 season. It forced him to skip the lead-up Brisbane International this month, and he only had a one-match workout at the exhibition Kooyong Classic in Melbourne ahead of the Open.

Nadal needs to reach the quarter-finals to be certain of retaining his world number one ranking after the Australian Open, with Federer breathing down his neck.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Leonardo Mayer Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal powered into the third round of the Australian Open
  • He beat Leonardo Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in straight sets
  • The win took the 31-year-old Spaniard's Australian Open record to 53-11
Related Articles
Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Victor Estrella Burgos In Opening Match
Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Victor Estrella Burgos In Opening Match
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Ready For Australian Open
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Ready For Australian Open
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Seeded 14th, Rafael Nadal Top
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Seeded 14th, Rafael Nadal Top
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.