Australian Open 2018: Nick Kyrgios Fined For Colourful Language

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has been fined for a colourful directive to the rowdy crowd during his opening round win at the Australian Open. The 22-year-old was slapped with a USD 3,000 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct early in his 6-1 6-2 6-4 win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in a night match on Hisense Arena on Monday. The Australian was among six players fined a total USD 15,000 for indiscretions in qualifying and the main draw's first phase at the year's opening Grand Slam. Croatia's Borna Coric was hit with a USD 5,000 penalty for racquet abuse during his defeat to Australia's John Millman.