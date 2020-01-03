 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Australia Bushfires Force Relocation Of Canberra International Tennis Event

Updated: 03 January 2020 09:00 IST

Raging bushfires on Friday forced the Canberra International tennis tournament to be relocated with officials saying play would be unlikely in current conditions.

Australia Bushfires Force Relocation Of Canberra International Tennis Event
Canberra International is an ATP Challenger 125 event and on the women's ITF World Tennis Tour. © AFP

Raging bushfires on Friday forced the Canberra International tennis tournament to be relocated with officials saying play would be unlikely in current conditions. The competition, an ATP Challenger 125 event and on the women's ITF World Tennis Tour -- stepping stones to the full tour -- was due to start on Monday. But blazes in the region and smoky conditions forced organisers to pull the pin and move it to Bendigo in Victoria state, some 600 kilometres (around 375 miles) away. "The health of players, fans, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our biggest priority at all times," said Tennis ACT chief Kim Kachel.

"Unfortunately, the best advice from the weather and fire experts is that the conditions over the next few days mean it is unlikely there would be any play."

Among those set to play are eight men in the top 100, including France's Ugo Humbert, Italian veteran Andreas Seppi and Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Fires have been raging across Australia for weeks, claiming 18 lives and forcing mass evacuations with conditions forecast to worsen at the weekend.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said the unprecedented decision to move the tournament was a result of the most up-to-date and accurate information available.

"We have been closely monitoring the bushfire situation in the region and particularly New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria and are receiving daily updates from the local experts and authorities," he said.

"We know how important the tournament is for players preparing to play at the Australian Open and the decision to move the tournament from Canberra to Bendigo has been made to ensure they can still compete."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Raging bushfires forced Canberra tennis meet to be relocated
  • The officials said play would be unlikely in current conditions
  • The event is on the women's ITF World Tennis Tour
Related Articles
Venus Williams Pulls Out Of Brisbane International
Venus Williams Pulls Out Of Brisbane International
New Tennis Era Kicks Off With ATP Cup
New Tennis Era Kicks Off With ATP Cup
"Still A Lot Of Fire": Maria Sharapova Accepts Brisbane International Wildcard
"Still A Lot Of Fire": Maria Sharapova Accepts Brisbane International Wildcard
Japan
Japan's Kei Nishikori Pulls Out Of Australian Open And ATP Cup
"Gutted" Andy Murray To Miss Australian Open And ATP Open Due To Pelvic Injury
"Gutted" Andy Murray To Miss Australian Open And ATP Open Due To Pelvic Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.