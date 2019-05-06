Former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third in the ATP rankings released Monday, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage. Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years' absence. Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas takes the ninth spot from American John Isner following the Greek's victory at the Estoril Open.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb's 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

ATP rankings as of May 6

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780

8. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2840

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2685

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2525

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2050

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1930

18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1920

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1820