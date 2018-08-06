 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Maintains Top Spot, Roger Federer Second

Updated: 06 August 2018 15:26 IST

Nadal had recently lost to Novak Djokovic in the second-longest Wimbledon semi-final ever played.

ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Maintains Top Spot, Roger Federer Second
Nadal continued to lead in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings © Twitter

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained his lead in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,310 average points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer. Nadal had recently lost to Novak Djokovic in the second-longest Wimbledon semi-final ever played. Top-10 players are holding on to their positions except for South Africa's Kevin Anderson who dropped to the sixth, elevating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov to the fifth spot, reports Efe. Further down the rankings, Martin Klizan of Slovakia rocketed 35 places to World No. 77, thanks to winning the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria, while Australian Alex de Minaur jumped 27 positions to the 45th for being a runner-up in the Washington Open.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,310 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,080

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,610

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,355

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,905

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,665

9. John Isner (USA) 3,490

10. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,355.

Last month, the 17-time Grand Slam champion presented a new tournament bearing his name: the Rafa Nadal Open, part of the ATP Challenger tour, to be held in his home city Manacor on the island of Mallorca from August 25 to September 2, reports Efe. "My goal has never been to win everything," Nadal said, insisting he prefers "to be competitive every week, and if I win, all the better".

Nadal said it was "an exceptional circumstance" that he has remained on top of the tennis world after turning 30, alongside Swiss legend Roger Federer, 36, and Serbian great Novak Djokovic, 31.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Alexander Zverev Kevin Anderson Tennis
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nadal maintained his lead in the latest ATP rankings
  • Nadal finished on 9,310 average points ahead of Roger Federer
  • Alexander Zverev was third on the list with 5,665 points
Related Articles
ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Maintains Top Spot, Roger Federer Second
ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Maintains Top Spot, Roger Federer Second
Alexander Zverev Beats Alex De Minaur To Defend ATP Washington Open Crown
Alexander Zverev Beats Alex De Minaur To Defend ATP Washington Open Crown
Rafael Nadal Says Winning All Matches Not His Aim, Lives For Competition
Rafael Nadal Says Winning All Matches Not His Aim, Lives For Competition
Barcelona Great Lionel Messi Hangs Out With Tennis Superstar Rafael Nadal In Ibiza
Barcelona Great Lionel Messi Hangs Out With Tennis Superstar Rafael Nadal In Ibiza
Novak Djokovic Downs Rafael Nadal In Epic Battle To Reach Wimbledon Final
Novak Djokovic Downs Rafael Nadal In Epic Battle To Reach Wimbledon Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.