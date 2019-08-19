 
Daniil Medvedev Makes Top Five Debut In ATP Rankings

Updated: 19 August 2019 17:44 IST

Daniil Medvedev became the first Russian player in history to win a Masters title, ousting David Goffin in the Cincinatti Open finals on Sunday.

Daniil Medvedev lifted a first Masters 1000 trophy. © AFP

Daniil Medvedev cracked the top five in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career on Monday after claiming his maiden Masters crown. The 23-year-old became the first Russian player in history to win a Masters title, ousting David Goffin in the Cincinatti Open finals on Sunday. The Russian is now fifth in the rankings released Monday and led by Novak Djokovic who he beat in Saturday's semi finals in Ohio. But it was David Goffin who made the most notable jump in the top 20 advancing four places to 15th.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils has maintained his title as France's top player going up two spots to 13th. Kei Nishikori dropped two places and finds himself at seventh while Roberto Bautista Agut made his top 10 debut having reached the Cincinatti quarter-finals. 

Juan Martin del Potro suffered setbacks as he dropped four places and out of the US Open after a devastating run of injuries. The Argentine refractured his knee cap during the Queen's Club Championship in June. 

ATP Rankings as of August 19:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,685 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,925

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4,195 (+3)

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,005

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,005 (-2)

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,455 (-1)

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575 (+1)

11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,510 (-1)

12. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,160 (+1)

13. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,140 (+2)

14. John Isner (USA) 2,075 (+2)

15. David Goffin (BEL) 2,055 (+4)

16. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,050 (-4)

17. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,050 (-3)

18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,985 (-1)

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,750 (+2)

20. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,735 (+2)

