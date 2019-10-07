 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Andy Murray Climbs Over 200 Places, Novak Djokovic Retains Top Spot In ATP Rankings

Updated: 07 October 2019 19:03 IST

Andy Murray climbed over 200 places in the new ATP rankings, while Novak Djokovic extended his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top.

Andy Murray Climbs Over 200 Places, Novak Djokovic Retains Top Spot In ATP Rankings
Andy Murray is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery. © AFP

Former world number one Andy Murray climbed over 200 places in the new ATP rankings released on Monday while Novak Djokovic extended his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top. Scotsman Murray, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, reached the quarter-finals of the China Open where he lost to eventual winner Dominic Thiem. The run lifted the 32-year-old 214 places from 503 in the world to 289. He can climb into the top 250 if he beats Juan Ignacio Londero later on Monday in the first round of the Shanghai Masters where Murray is a three-time champion.

Djokovic's win in Tokyo at the weekend means the Serb is at number one for the 271st week of his career, one more than Ivan Lendl and trailing only Roger Federer (310) and Pete Sampras (286).

Djokovic heads to Shanghai as defending champion while Nadal, his closest pursuer 1,140 points behind, has had to pull out with a wrist injury he picked up during last month's Laver Cup. 

Thiem's victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Beijing sees the Austrian close to just 50 points behind the Russian Daniil Medvedev. 

ATP Rankings as of October 7:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,365 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,130

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4,965

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,915

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,185

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,630

8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,040

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,945

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575

11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,375

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,280

13. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,221

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,190 (+1)

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,130 (-1)

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,995

17. John Isner (USA) 1,895 (+2)

18. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 1,780

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,719 (+1)

20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,670 (+1)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis Andy Murray Andy Murray Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andy Murray climbed over 200 places in the new ATP rankings
  • Novak Djokovic extended his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top
  • Murray is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery
Related Articles
China Open: Naomi Osaka Declares "I
China Open: Naomi Osaka Declares "I'm Still Here" After Beating Bianca Andreescu
Andy Murray Nicks First ATP Tour Match Win Since Hip Surgery
Andy Murray Nicks First ATP Tour Match Win Since Hip Surgery
Andy Murray Says "Naive" To Think He Will Return To Top
Andy Murray Says "Naive" To Think He Will Return To Top
Andy Murray To Return To Singles In Cincinnati Next Week
Andy Murray To Return To Singles In Cincinnati Next Week
Andy Murray Moves Nearer Return, Stefanos Tsitsipas Moves Into Top Five
Andy Murray Moves Nearer Return, Stefanos Tsitsipas Moves Into Top Five
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.