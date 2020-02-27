 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

ATP Mexico Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Quarter-Finals At Acapulco

Updated: 27 February 2020 15:03 IST

Rafael Nadal hit 20 winners as he kept his hopes alive of regaining the top ranking with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

ATP Mexico Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Quarter-Finals At Acapulco
Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a third ATP Mexico Open title. © AFP

World number two Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a third ATP Mexico Open title with an impressive display of serving and shotmaking to beat Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday. The Spaniard hit 20 winners as he kept his hopes alive of regaining the top ranking with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the 20-year-old Kecmanovic to reach the quarter-finals at the Acapulco hardcourt tournament. "He's a very dangerous player. Young, with a lot of power. I'm very pleased with the victory," Nadal said. 

"I played a very good first set and that's important for me. That gives me confidence."

Next up for Nadal is South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, who reached his fourth quarter-final of the month with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 upset against eighth-seeded Dusan Lajovic. 

Kwon also reached the last eight in Pune, New York and Delray Beach.

Nadal improved to 17-2 overall at this event. He needs to take the Acapulco title and have Novak Djokovic lose his semi-final match at this week's Dubai Tennis Championships to regain top spot.

Nadal roared to a 5-0 lead in the first set thanks to some superb serving and clutch winners.

In the second set, Nadal broke the Serb for a 5-3 lead but Kecmanovic broke back in the next game and held serve to level the set at 5-5.

Nadal, who made 17 unforced errors, clinched the match on the first match point when Kecmanovic blasted a forehand return well wide.

The other quarter-finals feature third seeded Stan Wawrinka against Grigor Dimitrov, Taylor Fritz versus Kyle Edmund, and fifth seed John Isner against qualifier Tommy Paul.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal roared to a 5-0 lead in the first set
  • In the second set, Rafael Nadal broke the Serb for a 5-3 lead
  • Next up for Rafael Nadal is South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Begins Mexico Open With Straight-Sets Win Over Pablo Andujar
Rafael Nadal Begins Mexico Open With Straight-Sets Win Over Pablo Andujar
Rafael Nadal Back In Action In Acapulco With No Hard Feelings For Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal Back In Action In Acapulco With No Hard Feelings For Nick Kyrgios
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
"The Greatest": Novak Djokovic Takes Aim At Roger Federers Slams, Ranking Record
"The Greatest": Novak Djokovic Takes Aim At Roger Federer's Slams, Ranking Record
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Australian Open Mens Final Facts
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Australian Open Men's Final Facts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.