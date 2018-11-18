 
Novak Djokovic Suggests A "Strong Candidate" For The England Cricket Team, Gets An Ace Reply From ICC

Updated: 18 November 2018 17:07 IST

Responding to Novak Djokovic's tweet to England Cricket, ICC invited him for net practice during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in the ATP Finals summit showdown on Sunday. © Twitter/@DjokerNole

Novak Djokovic, who reached the summit showdown of the ATP Finals on Saturday after beating Kevin Anderson, has more than just tennis on his mind. World number one Djokovic, who plays Germany's Alexander Zverev on Sunday, took to Twitter to suggest a "strong candidate" for the England cricket team. Posting a candid picture with Imran Bashir, his chauffuer during the ongoing ATP Finals, Djokovic praised Bashir's cricketing abilities and said, "Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there!"

He then followed it up with a tweet, where he tagged England Cricket and put forward Bashir as a "strong candidate" for the Poms. "#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team."

And the streak of tweets just didn't end as the International Cricket Council (ICC) also jumped into the conversation, inviting him for a "net session" during the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup.
ICC tweeted, "We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your @Wimbledon preparation next year, come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup!"

Djokovic comfortably saw off the fourth seed Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, never looking remotely troubled as he targets a record-equalling sixth end-of-season title at London's O2 Arena.

Earlier, 21-year-old Zverev beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), denying the Swiss veteran a tilt at a 100th title and earning a chance to avenge his round-robin defeat at the hands of the Serb earlier in the tournament.

"I'm very pleased I'm able to play at a high level consistently week after week for the last six months," said Djokovic.

"I played very well in the group stage against Sascha (Zverev) but I don't think he was close to his best... It is the last match of the year for both of us so let the better player win."

Anderson came into the evening contest knowing his serve had to be firing on all cylinders if he was to stand any chance against Djokovic -- one of the greatest returners in the history of the game.

(With AFP inputs)

