The ATP announced a revised system for calculating the men's tennis world rankings when the coronavirus disrupted season resumes in August. Rather than the current system based on a player's "best 18" results over a 52-week period, the temporary revisions will see the rankings cover a 22-month period from March 2019-December 2020. The tour said in a statement that the system is designed to provide fairness to players across all levels of the game in parallel with the condensed number of points available after multiple tournament cancellations, the tour said in a statement.

In addition, it should provide stability for players who cannot or prefer not to compete in 2020 because of health and safety concerns.

The ATP believes the system can adapt to further changes in the calendar if necessary.

The world rankings have been frozen since March 16, just days after the ATP Tour suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain's Andy Murray had suggested last month that the rankings system might need adjustment to ensure fairness in the disrupted