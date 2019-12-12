 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Wins WTA Player Of The Year Award

Updated: 12 December 2019 18:20 IST

Ashleigh Barty won four titles in 2019 including the prestigious WTA Finals and finished the year on top of the WTA rankings.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Wins WTA Player Of The Year Award
Ashleigh Barty took the award with 82 percent of the media vote. © AFP

Australian Ashleigh Barty, whose breakout 2019 campaign included a French Open crown and world number one ranking, was named the WTA Player of the Year on Wednesday. Barty, who is the first Australian to top the women's tennis rankings since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976, took the award with 82 percent of the media vote.

It was a fitting end to a campaign that saw Barty claim her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

Her four titles in 2019 included the prestigious WTA Finals, where she cemented her place atop the year-end rankings.

Barty, who led the tour with 57 match wins, had ascended to number one in September and finished the year nearly 2,000 points ahead of second-ranked Karolina Pliskova.

The 23-year-old started the season ranked 15th in the world.

Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was named WTA Coach of the Year.

In voting for the award Barty finished ahead of fellow Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka.

Canada's 19-year-old US Open champion Andreescu was named Newcomer of the Year.

American Sofia Kenin was named Most Improved Player, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic was Comeback Player and top doubles team honors went to Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ashleigh Barty Naomi Osaka Simona Halep Karolina Pliskova Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was named the WTA Player of the Year
  • Ashleigh Barty took the award with 82 percent of the media vote
  • Barty won four titles in 2019 including the prestigious WTA Finals
Related Articles
Fed Cup: France Beat Australia, Win Their First Title In 16 Years
Fed Cup: France Beat Australia, Win Their First Title In 16 Years
Fed Cup Final: Ashleigh Barty Produces "Best Ever" Tennis To Draw Australia Level vs France
Fed Cup Final: Ashleigh Barty Produces "Best Ever" Tennis To Draw Australia Level vs France
Ashleigh Barty Wins WTA Finals, Scoops Richest Prize In Tennis History
Ashleigh Barty Wins WTA Finals, Scoops Richest Prize In Tennis History
WTA Finals: Ashleigh Barty To Face Elina Svitolina In Title Decider
WTA Finals: Ashleigh Barty To Face Elina Svitolina In Title Decider
WTA Finals: Ashleigh Barty And Belinda Bencic Advance To Semi-Finals
WTA Finals: Ashleigh Barty And Belinda Bencic Advance To Semi-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.